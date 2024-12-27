World News Today Live Updates on December 27, 2024 : OpenAI ChatgGPT outage: Is AI app down? Breakdown sparks meme fest on social media

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:16 AM IST

World News Today Live Updates on December 27, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.