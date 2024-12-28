World News Today Live Updates on December 28, 2024 : Azerbaijani plane hit by Russian air defenses? Details of shocking new claims by White House

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Azerbaijani plane hit by Russian air defenses? Details of shocking new claims by White House
- An Azerbaijan Airlines flight from Baku to Grozny may have been hit by Russian air defense systems, according to US and Azerbaijani officials. The crash, which killed 38 and injured 29, is under investigation, with early reports suggesting external impact based on witness accounts.