Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

World News Today Live Updates on December 28, 2024 : Azerbaijani plane hit by Russian air defenses? Details of shocking new claims by White House

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:18 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on December 28, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on December 28, 2024: Cadets of the aviation school lay flowers in memory of victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer 190 that crashed near the Kazakhstan's airport of Aktau, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport outside Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. AP/PTI

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
28 Dec 2024, 12:18 AM IST World News Today Live: Azerbaijani plane hit by Russian air defenses? Details of shocking new claims by White House

  • An Azerbaijan Airlines flight from Baku to Grozny may have been hit by Russian air defense systems, according to US and Azerbaijani officials. The crash, which killed 38 and injured 29, is under investigation, with early reports suggesting external impact based on witness accounts.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.