World News Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024 : US reveals: North Korean soldiers taking their own lives to avoid capture in Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024 : US reveals: North Korean soldiers taking their own lives to avoid capture in Ukraine

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 12:01 AM IST
Livemint

Latest news on December 30, 2024: North Korean soldiers in Ukraine reportedly committed suicide to avoid capture, fearing family reprisals, according to John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.
Latest news on December 30, 2024: North Korean soldiers in Ukraine reportedly committed suicide to avoid capture, fearing family reprisals, according to John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (REUTERS)

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
30 Dec 2024, 12:01:37 AM IST

World News Today Live: US reveals: North Korean soldiers taking their own lives to avoid capture in Ukraine

  • John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, revealed that North Korean soldiers in Ukraine face harsh conditions, with some taking their lives out of fear for their families. He reported 1,000 casualties in a week, condemning their use as expendable in futile assaults.
