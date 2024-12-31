Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 30 2024 15:21:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.00 -1.40%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 303.75 -1.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 732.65 -2.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 787.05 -1.56%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 476.95 -0.41%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on December 31, 2024 : Sydney’s 2024 New Year’s Eve fireworks set to dazzle the world – Where to watch
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on December 31, 2024 : Sydney’s 2024 New Year’s Eve fireworks set to dazzle the world – Where to watch

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2024, 01:56 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on December 31, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on December 31, 2024: Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks will be broadcast live on ABC TV, showcasing both the 9 PM and midnight displays. The event will also be live-streamed on the official Sydney New Year’s Eve website and ABC iview. (Image credit: https://news.cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au/)Premium
Latest news on December 31, 2024: Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks will be broadcast live on ABC TV, showcasing both the 9 PM and midnight displays. The event will also be live-streamed on the official Sydney New Year’s Eve website and ABC iview. (Image credit: https://news.cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au/)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 01:56:38 AM IST

World News Today Live: Sydney’s 2024 New Year’s Eve fireworks set to dazzle the world – Where to watch

  • For those unable to attend, Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks will be broadcast live on ABC TV and streamed on the Sydney New Year’s Eve website and ABC iview, allowing global audiences to enjoy both the 9 PM and midnight displays.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue