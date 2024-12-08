World News Today Live Updates on December 8, 2024 : Has Prez Assad fled Syria? Rebels capture 4 cities in a day, circle Damascus; Trump says ‘not our mess’ | 10 updates

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Has Prez Assad fled Syria? Rebels capture 4 cities in a day, circle Damascus; Trump says ‘not our mess’ | 10 updates
- Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has captured Homs, the third major city in Syria, raising concerns for President Assad's regime. The capture clears the way toward Damascus, with opposition forces tightening their grip around the capital amid rumors of Assad's potential flight from the city.