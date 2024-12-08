Hello User
World News Today Live Updates on December 8, 2024 : Has Prez Assad fled Syria? Rebels capture 4 cities in a day, circle Damascus; Trump says ‘not our mess’ | 10 updates

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:54 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on December 8, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on December 8, 2024: Rebel fighters take a picture in Homs countryside, after Syrian rebels pressed their lightning advance on Saturday, saying they had seized most of the south, as government forces dug in to defend the key central city of Homs to try to save President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule, in Syria December 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
08 Dec 2024, 06:54 AM IST World News Today Live: Has Prez Assad fled Syria? Rebels capture 4 cities in a day, circle Damascus; Trump says 'not our mess' | 10 updates

  • Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has captured Homs, the third major city in Syria, raising concerns for President Assad's regime. The capture clears the way toward Damascus, with opposition forces tightening their grip around the capital amid rumors of Assad's potential flight from the city.
Read the full story here

