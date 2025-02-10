Hello User
World News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025 : ‘Fair trading relationship’: India in talks with US to buy combat vehicles, seal fighter jet engine deal

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

Latest news on February 10, 2025: FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
10 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST World News Today Live: ‘Fair trading relationship’: India in talks with US to buy combat vehicles, seal fighter jet engine deal

  • India is negotiating with the U.S. for combat vehicle purchases and fighter jet engine co-production ahead of Prime Minister Modi's meeting with President Trump. As the largest arms importer, India aims to diversify from Russian reliance while enhancing defence ties with the U.S.
Read the full story here

