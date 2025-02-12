LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on February 12, 2025 : ‘All hell will break out,' warns Donald Trump as Israel threatens to resume Gaza war if...

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 06:37 AM IST

World News Today Live Updates on February 12, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.