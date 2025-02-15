Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 14 2025 15:59:54
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.25 -0.50%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.40 -1.32%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 996.75 -1.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 722.00 -0.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 410.55 0.18%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025 : Embarrassing incident at Zara changing room: Social media influencer awarded 18 lakh
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025 : Embarrassing incident at Zara changing room: Social media influencer awarded ₹18 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on February 15, 2025: Embarrassing incident at Zara changing room: Social media influencer awarded ₹18 lakh (Instagram/krystal_joyce_16_/zara)Premium
Latest news on February 15, 2025: Embarrassing incident at Zara changing room: Social media influencer awarded 18 lakh (Instagram/krystal_joyce_16_/zara)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
15 Feb 2025, 10:17:28 AM IST

World News Today Live: Embarrassing incident at Zara changing room: Social media influencer awarded ₹18 lakh

  • TikTok influencer Krystal Joyce was awarded €20,000 in damages after being defamed by Zara and Bidvest Noonan. The court found their actions caused her significant emotional distress during a distressing incident at Zara's Blanchardstown store in Ireland.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue