World News Today Live Updates on February 17, 2025 : Madonna confirms new album ‘Confessions Part 2’—Here’s what we know so far

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Madonna confirms new album ‘Confessions Part 2’—Here’s what we know so far
- Madonna has teased her upcoming album Confessions Part 2, a follow-up to her 2005 hit Confessions on a Dance Floor. Sharing behind-the-scenes studio moments on social media, she expressed her excitement, stating, “I am putting my heart and soul into my new music."
World News Today Live: BAFTA Awards 2025: Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Monica Barbaro lead red carpet glam | In Pictures
- 2025 BAFTA Awards brought a dazzling display of fashion and star power to London, as Hollywood’s finest graced the red carpet ahead of the prestigious ceremony. Leading the night’s glam were Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Grande, each turning heads with their stunning ensembles.