World News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025 : Brazil's Bolsonaro charged over plan to poison President Lula da Silva, coup

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on February 19, 2025: Brazilian police charge Jair Bolsonaro of coup

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
19 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST World News Today Live: Brazil's Bolsonaro charged over plan to poison President Lula da Silva, coup

  • Brazil's prosecutor-general charged former President Jair Bolsonaro with attempting a coup after his 2022 election defeat. The indictment alleges a plot involving plans to poison current President Lula and kill a Supreme Court judge
Read the full story here

