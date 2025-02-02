World News Today Live Updates on February 2, 2025 : Justin Trudeau warns ‘closes friends’ Americans against 'real consequences' of trade war with US

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
- Justin Trudeau warns ‘closes friends’ Americans against 'real consequences' of trade war with US
- Donald Trump's trade war: Canada and Mexico responded to US President Donald Trump's decision to implement a “25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy)."
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff on Monday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire's second phase. Netanyahu is set to travel to Washington for talks with President Trump about the situation in Gaza and hostages held there.