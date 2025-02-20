World News Today Live Updates on February 20, 2025 : Pope Francis fears the worst?—Swiss Guard allegedly rehearsing his funeral: Shocking report emerges

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 12:21 AM IST

World News Today Live Updates on February 20, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.