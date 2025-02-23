Hello User
World News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025 : What is the AfD Party supported by JD Vance and Elon Musk?

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:48 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
23 Feb 2025, 12:48 AM IST World News Today Live: What is the AfD Party supported by JD Vance and Elon Musk?

  • The AfD’s rise remains a significant concern in German politics, with mainstream parties working to prevent its integration into government. While figures like JD Vance and Elon Musk have expressed strong support for the party, their influence on German voters appears limited.
23 Feb 2025, 12:16 AM IST World News Today Live: ISIS-linked militants butcher 70 Christians in Congo—Global leaders urged to act

  • Seventy Christians were beheaded by ISIS-linked militants in the DRC on February 13. The attackers, from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), rounded up victims before executing them inside a church. The massacre has sparked outrage and calls for global action.
