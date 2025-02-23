World News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025 : What is the AfD Party supported by JD Vance and Elon Musk?

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 12:48 AM IST

World News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.