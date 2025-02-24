Explore
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025 : American Airlines New York-Delhi flight makes unscheduled landing in Rome over security issue: Report

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2025, 01:23 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
24 Feb 2025, 01:23:01 AM IST

World News Today Live: American Airlines New York-Delhi flight makes unscheduled landing in Rome over security issue: Report

  • American Airlines flight 292, with service from New York to Delhi, diverted to Rome due to a possible security concern, the airline said. “The flight landed safely at FCO, and law enforcement inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart."
Read the full story here

24 Feb 2025, 12:54:49 AM IST

World News Today Live: Who is Friedrich Merz? The Conservative frontrunner poised to become Germany’s next Chancellor

  • Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s CDU, is set to form a coalition after winning the most votes, per exit polls. The election saw Scholz’s SPD suffer a historic defeat and AfD make record gains. Merz now faces tough coalition talks to advance his agenda.
Read the full story here

