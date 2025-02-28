World News Today Live Updates on February 28, 2025 : Israelis died asking ‘where was IDF’ – Army admits ‘complete failure’ on October 7 during Hamas attack

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Israelis died asking ‘where was IDF’ – Army admits ‘complete failure’ on October 7 during Hamas attack
- An Israeli military inquiry into the October 7 Hamas attack acknowledges a complete failure to protect citizens, with hundreds dead. The IDF's misjudgment of Hamas's strength resulted in the infiltration of around 5,000 militants in a coordinated assault.
World News Today Live: Israel: 14 injured in suspected terror attack as car rams into pedestrians in Pardes Hanna; 17-year-old girl critical
- Israel: Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera received 14 individuals, including one in critical condition and two in serious condition.