Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 03 2025 10:19:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.90 -2.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 689.20 -2.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 459.85 -0.56%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 307.80 0.93%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,239.90 -1.96%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on February 3, 2025 : From alcohol to firearms: Canada's tariff list takes aim at US products. Full list
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on February 3, 2025 : From alcohol to firearms: Canada's tariff list takes aim at US products. Full list

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2025, 10:09 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on February 3, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on February 3, 2025: Cars wait in line to enter the United States at a border crossing at the Canada-US border in Blackpool, Quebec, Canada, on February 2, 2025. Canada will hit back at US tariffs with 25 percent levies of its own on select American goods, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on February 1. 'Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25 percent tariffs against Can$155 billion ($106 billion) worth of American goods,' he said in a dramatic tone as he warned of a fracture in longstanding Canada-US ties. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Latest news on February 3, 2025: Cars wait in line to enter the United States at a border crossing at the Canada-US border in Blackpool, Quebec, Canada, on February 2, 2025. Canada will hit back at US tariffs with 25 percent levies of its own on select American goods, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on February 1. 'Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25 percent tariffs against Can$155 billion ($106 billion) worth of American goods,' he said in a dramatic tone as he warned of a fracture in longstanding Canada-US ties. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP) (AFP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
03 Feb 2025, 10:09:38 AM IST

World News Today Live: From alcohol to firearms: Canada's tariff list takes aim at US products. Full list

  • Canada's PM Trudeau announced 25% tariffs on $155 billion of US goods in response to US tariffs. China plans to sue the US at the WTO, and Mexico will impose its own tariffs while rejecting Trump's claims of criminal ties.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue