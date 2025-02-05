Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 05 2025 09:40:17
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 724.35 1.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.65 0.94%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 319.95 1.17%
  1. Asian Paints share price
  2. 2,251.50 -4.41%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,069.90 2.08%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025 : Aga Khan, Ismaili Muslim leader, and ‘symbol of peace in troubled world’, dies. Who was he?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025 : Aga Khan, Ismaili Muslim leader, and ‘symbol of peace in troubled world’, dies. Who was he?

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on February 5, 2025: The Aga Khan holds the Andrew Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy after being presented with the prestigious award for philanthropy during a ceremony at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Oct. 4, 2005. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP, File) (AP)Premium
Latest news on February 5, 2025: The Aga Khan holds the Andrew Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy after being presented with the prestigious award for philanthropy during a ceremony at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Oct. 4, 2005. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP, File) (AP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
05 Feb 2025, 08:45:55 AM IST

World News Today Live: Aga Khan, Ismaili Muslim leader, and ‘symbol of peace in troubled world’, dies. Who was he?

  • The Aga Khan, imam of the Ismaili Muslims and head of a development foundation, died at 88 in Lisbon. He founded the Aga Khan Development Network, employing 96,000 people. His legacy includes significant contributions to education, health, and development in Asia and Africa.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue