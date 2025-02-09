Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

World News Today Live Updates on February 9, 2025 : Global heat record shattered. January 2025 was the hottest ever

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:34 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on February 9, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on February 9, 2025: A boy pushes a bicycle across the dry bed of a lake on a hot summer day, at Boklung village of Nagaon district, Assam, Friday, May 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
09 Feb 2025, 01:34 AM IST World News Today Live: Global heat record shattered. January 2025 was the hottest ever

  • The world recorded its hottest January ever in 2025, with global temperatures 1.75°C above pre-industrial levels, according to the WMO and Copernicus Climate Service. This marks the 18th time in 19 months that temperatures exceeded the 1.5°C threshold set by the Paris Agreement. 
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.