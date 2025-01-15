Explore
World News Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025 : South Korea: Who is Yoon Suk Yeol and why was he arrested amid high drama?
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025 : South Korea: Who is Yoon Suk Yeol and why was he arrested amid high drama?

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2025, 07:57 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live: South Korea: Who is Yoon Suk Yeol and why was he arrested amid high drama? (Bloomberg)

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
15 Jan 2025, 07:57:40 AM IST

World News Today Live: South Korea: Who is Yoon Suk Yeol and why was he arrested amid high drama?

  • South Korean president arrested: Emotions were running high in front of the residence of impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday. Who is Yoon Suk Yeol and here's why authorities arrested Yoon Suk Yeol.
Read the full story here

15 Jan 2025, 07:27:51 AM IST

World News Today Live: 100% tax on foreign buyers: Why Spain plans stricter measures to tackle the housing crisis?

  • Spain is set to implement measures to address its housing crisis, including a potential 100% tax on properties bought by non-EU citizens. Prime Minister Sánchez emphasizes the need for action to prevent societal division between landlords and tenants amidst rising housing costs
Read the full story here

