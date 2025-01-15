World News Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025 : South Korea: Who is Yoon Suk Yeol and why was he arrested amid high drama?

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: South Korea: Who is Yoon Suk Yeol and why was he arrested amid high drama?
- South Korean president arrested: Emotions were running high in front of the residence of impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday. Who is Yoon Suk Yeol and here's why authorities arrested Yoon Suk Yeol.
World News Today Live: 100% tax on foreign buyers: Why Spain plans stricter measures to tackle the housing crisis?
- Spain is set to implement measures to address its housing crisis, including a potential 100% tax on properties bought by non-EU citizens. Prime Minister Sánchez emphasizes the need for action to prevent societal division between landlords and tenants amidst rising housing costs