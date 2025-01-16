World News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025 : India welcome Israel-Hamas ceafire, release of hostages in Gaza, says, ‘hope this will lead to a safe…’

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: India welcome Israel-Hamas ceafire, release of hostages in Gaza, says, ‘hope this will lead to a safe…’
- Cente welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, along with the hostages' release. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed hope for sustained humanitarian assistance to Gaza and reiterated calls for dialogue and diplomacy.
World News Today Live: ‘Is that a joke’: Joe Biden or Trump — who's most credit for Gaza ceasefire? US President reacts
- Both outgoing US President Joe Biden and US President-elect Donald Trump claimed credit for the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on Wednesday.
World News Today Live: As people celebrate Gaza ceasefire deal, Israel intensifies strikes on Hamas-controlled region
- Residents and authorities in the Palestinian enclave told Reuters about Israel's military escalated attacks on Gaza after the truce was reached on Wednesday.