World News Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025 : Israel-Gaza war: How far is the ceasefire? Netanyahu says deal to release hostages ‘reached’ | 10 updates

World News Today Live: Israel-Gaza war: How far is the ceasefire? Netanyahu says deal to release hostages ‘reached’ | 10 updates
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a deal to return hostages from Gaza, which would pause the ongoing conflict.
World News Today Live: ‘Why did you keep the bombs flowing’: Journalists slam Antony Blinken over Gaza war | Watch video
- During a press conference, journalists confronted Secretary of State Antony Blinken over US support for Israel amid the Israel-Gaza conflict. Blinken's tenure has faced criticism due to the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with over 46,000 Palestinian deaths reported.
World News Today Live: ‘Saint Meloni with the infant Musk’: French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo mocks Elon Musk with caricatures
- French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo announced it would remain on X, unlike other media outlets, and instead published a series of caricatures mocking the platform's owner, Elon Musk.