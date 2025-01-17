Explore
World News Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025 : Israel-Gaza war: How far is the ceasefire? Netanyahu says deal to release hostages 'reached' | 10 updates
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025 : Israel-Gaza war: How far is the ceasefire? Netanyahu says deal to release hostages ‘reached’ | 10 updates

3 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

World News Today Live: Israel-Gaza war: How far is the ceasefire? Netanyahu says deal to release hostages 'reached' | 10 updates
World News Today Live: Israel-Gaza war: How far is the ceasefire? Netanyahu says deal to release hostages ‘reached’ | 10 updates

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:21:53 AM IST

World News Today Live: Israel-Gaza war: How far is the ceasefire? Netanyahu says deal to release hostages ‘reached’ | 10 updates

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a deal to return hostages from Gaza, which would pause the ongoing conflict.
Read the full story here

17 Jan 2025, 07:47:49 AM IST

World News Today Live: ‘Why did you keep the bombs flowing’: Journalists slam Antony Blinken over Gaza war | Watch video

  • During a press conference, journalists confronted Secretary of State Antony Blinken over US support for Israel amid the Israel-Gaza conflict. Blinken's tenure has faced criticism due to the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with over 46,000 Palestinian deaths reported.
Read the full story here

17 Jan 2025, 07:08:26 AM IST

World News Today Live: ‘Saint Meloni with the infant Musk’: French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo mocks Elon Musk with caricatures

  • French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo announced it would remain on X, unlike other media outlets, and instead published a series of caricatures mocking the platform's owner, Elon Musk.
Read the full story here

