World News Today Live Updates on January 18, 2025 : Israel-Gaza war: Israeli cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire accord, due to take effect Sunday

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:31 AM IST

World News Today Live Updates on January 18, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.