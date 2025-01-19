World News Today Live Updates on January 19, 2025 : Israel-Hamas ceasefire set to begin today. Will Gaza war end now? What we know so far

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Israel-Hamas ceasefire set to begin today. Will Gaza war end now? What we know so far
- The Israel-Hamas ceasefire goes into effect at 8:30 am local time (0630 GMT). According to the plan, three woman hostages are to be released after 4 pm.
World News Today Live: Gaza ceasefire set for January 19, Israeli PM Netanyahu stresses US support to return to war if necessary
- A ceasefire in Gaza will start on Sunday, enabling the release of 33 hostages by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinians by Israel. However, Israeli strikes continue ahead of the truce, which aims to end 15 months of conflict.
World News Today Live: Viral video: Mother's love triumphs all; mom dog rushes unconscious pup to vet in Istanbul | Watch
- A viral video captured a mother dog in Istanbul carrying her unconscious puppy to a vet, showcasing maternal love. Her swift action was crucial in saving its life, touching hearts worldwide.