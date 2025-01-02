Explore
World News Today Live Updates on January 2, 2025 : Finnish probe links Baltic sea cable damage to Russia-linked vessel
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on January 2, 2025 : Finnish probe links Baltic sea cable damage to Russia-linked vessel

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 12:12 AM IST
Livemint

Latest news on January 2, 2025: Officers of the Finnish Coast Guard stop a small boat which tried to reach the oil tanker Eagle S anchored near the Kilpilahti port in Porvoo, on the Gulf of Finland December 30, 2024. A probe of the sabotaged Baltic Sea power cable has uncovered a drag trail stretching dozens of kilometres on the seabed, Finnish police said on December 29, 2024. (Photo by Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (AFP)Premium
Latest news on January 2, 2025: Officers of the Finnish Coast Guard stop a small boat which tried to reach the oil tanker Eagle S anchored near the Kilpilahti port in Porvoo, on the Gulf of Finland December 30, 2024. A probe of the sabotaged Baltic Sea power cable has uncovered a drag trail stretching dozens of kilometres on the seabed, Finnish police said on December 29, 2024. (Photo by Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (AFP)

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
02 Jan 2025, 12:12:45 AM IST

World News Today Live: Finnish probe links Baltic sea cable damage to Russia-linked vessel

  • Finnish investigators have linked damage to the Estlink-2 power cable in the Baltic Sea to a Russian-linked vessel, the Eagle S. Anchor drag marks stretching nearly 100 kilometers were discovered, and an investigation is underway to determine intent, with the vessel now under criminal probe.
Read the full story here

