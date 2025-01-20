Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 17 2025 15:59:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.30 1.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,301.30 2.57%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 991.25 -4.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 281.85 -2.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 779.40 0.65%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025 : Three Israeli hostages freed from Gaza by Hamas as ceasefire marks first success
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025 : Three Israeli hostages freed from Gaza by Hamas as ceasefire marks first success

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2025, 12:03 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on January 20, 2025: People walk towards Israeli military helicopters as Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari, three female hostages who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7 2023 attack, return to Israel as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, by Israel’s border with Gaza in southern Israel, January 19, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (REUTERS)Premium
Latest news on January 20, 2025: People walk towards Israeli military helicopters as Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari, three female hostages who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7 2023 attack, return to Israel as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, by Israel’s border with Gaza in southern Israel, January 19, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (REUTERS)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
20 Jan 2025, 12:03:53 AM IST

World News Today Live: Three Israeli hostages freed from Gaza by Hamas as ceasefire marks first success

  • The first three hostages released from Gaza arrived in Israel on January 20, as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire took effect. Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher were freed during the first phase of the truce, which aims to return 33 hostages over six weeks.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue