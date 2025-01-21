LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025 : Covid-19 pandemic fueled vaccine misinformation – What experts are saying

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2025, 02:35 AM IST

World News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.