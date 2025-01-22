Hello User
World News Today Live Updates on January 22, 2025 : US President Donald Trump warns fresh sanctions on Russia after hinting at 100% tariffs on BRICS, 10% on China

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on January 22, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on January 22, 2025: President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
22 Jan 2025, 09:38 AM IST World News Today Live: US President Donald Trump warns fresh sanctions on Russia after hinting at 100% tariffs on BRICS, 10% on China

  • In a bold move, President Trump has announced potential 100% tariffs on BRICS nations and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods, raising fears of a trade war. His administration's focus is on curbing illegal drug imports and challenging global trade dynamics, including relations with the EU.
Read the full story here

