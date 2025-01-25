LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on January 25, 2025 : ‘Canada is not for sale’ hats go viral after Donald Trump vows to make country 51st US state

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2025, 06:41 AM IST

World News Today Live Updates on January 25, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.