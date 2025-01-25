Hello User
World News Today Live Updates on January 25, 2025 : ‘Canada is not for sale’ hats go viral after Donald Trump vows to make country 51st US state

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:41 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on January 25, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on January 25, 2025: Ontario Premier Doug Ford, wearing a Canada is not for sale hat, speaks to journalists at a provincial and territorial leaders meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 15, 2025.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
25 Jan 2025, 06:41 AM IST World News Today Live: ‘Canada is not for sale’ hats go viral after Donald Trump vows to make country 51st US state

  • Donald Trump, who took oath as the 47th US President on January 20, has repeatedly referred to Canada as the “51st State". He once said he will use “economic force" and not “military force" to acquire Canada.
Read the full story here

