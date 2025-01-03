Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 02 2025 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.15 1.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 764.95 2.10%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 303.65 1.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 801.05 0.97%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,241.65 1.64%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on January 3, 2025 : Amid raging H-1B visa debate, US Tech workers seek end to OPT programme to protect US college grads
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on January 3, 2025 : Amid raging H-1B visa debate, US Tech workers seek end to OPT programme to protect US college grads

2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2025, 06:59 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on January 3, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

World News Today Live: Amid raging H-1B visa debate, US Tech workers seek end to OPT programme to protect US college grads (via REUTERS)Premium
World News Today Live: Amid raging H-1B visa debate, US Tech workers seek end to OPT programme to protect US college grads (via REUTERS)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
03 Jan 2025, 06:59:22 AM IST

World News Today Live: Amid raging H-1B visa debate, US Tech workers seek end to OPT programme to protect US college grads

  • Supporters of Donald Trump criticize the Optional Practical Training programme, arguing it limits job opportunities for American graduates. The programme, which helps international students work temporarily, is seen as threatening domestic employment amid the raging immigration debate.
Read the full story here

03 Jan 2025, 06:49:09 AM IST

World News Today Live: In a first for South Korea, incumbent President Yoon Suk Yeol to be arrested over martial law; protests erupt

  • Yoon is under criminal investigation for insurrection over his Dec. 3 martial law attempt that stunned South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy and one of the region's most vibrant democracies.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue