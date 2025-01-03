World News Today Live Updates on January 3, 2025 : Amid raging H-1B visa debate, US Tech workers seek end to OPT programme to protect US college grads

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Amid raging H-1B visa debate, US Tech workers seek end to OPT programme to protect US college grads
- Supporters of Donald Trump criticize the Optional Practical Training programme, arguing it limits job opportunities for American graduates. The programme, which helps international students work temporarily, is seen as threatening domestic employment amid the raging immigration debate.
World News Today Live: In a first for South Korea, incumbent President Yoon Suk Yeol to be arrested over martial law; protests erupt
- Yoon is under criminal investigation for insurrection over his Dec. 3 martial law attempt that stunned South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy and one of the region's most vibrant democracies.