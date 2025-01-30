Explore
World News Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025 : India has 'no definitive link' with Nijjar killing, says Canadian report: 'Disinformation is used as…'
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025 : India has ‘no definitive link’ with Nijjar killing, says Canadian report: ‘Disinformation is used as…’

2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2025, 08:28 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

30 Jan 2025, 08:28:43 AM IST

  • A Canada commission report found no definitive link between a foreign state and the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, contradicting Prime Minister Trudeau's claims of Indian involvement. 
30 Jan 2025, 07:27:19 AM IST

World News Today Live: Canada to offers 'pandemic-level' financial support amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats

  • Canada is prepared to offer pandemic-level financial support to workers and businesses if the US imposes tariffs. Officials emphasize that workers should not bear the costs of US decisions, referencing past Covid-19 responses as a model for potential aid.
