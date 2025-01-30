World News Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025 : India has ‘no definitive link’ with Nijjar killing, says Canadian report: ‘Disinformation is used as…’

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: India has ‘no definitive link’ with Nijjar killing, says Canadian report: ‘Disinformation is used as…’
- A Canada commission report found no definitive link between a foreign state and the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, contradicting Prime Minister Trudeau's claims of Indian involvement.
World News Today Live: Canada to offers 'pandemic-level' financial support amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats
- Canada is prepared to offer pandemic-level financial support to workers and businesses if the US imposes tariffs. Officials emphasize that workers should not bear the costs of US decisions, referencing past Covid-19 responses as a model for potential aid.