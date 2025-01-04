Explore
World News Today Live Updates on January 4, 2025 : Elon Musk's political manoeuvring sparks concerns over far-right rise in Europe, influence over young men
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on January 4, 2025 : Elon Musk's political manoeuvring sparks concerns over far-right rise in Europe, influence over young men

3 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on January 4, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture.

World News Today Live: Elon Musk's political manoeuvring sparks concerns over far-right rise in Europe, influence over young men
World News Today Live: Elon Musk's political manoeuvring sparks concerns over far-right rise in Europe, influence over young men (REUTERS)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
04 Jan 2025, 08:32:02 AM IST

World News Today Live: Elon Musk's political manoeuvring sparks concerns over far-right rise in Europe, influence over young men

  • Elon Musk is influencing European politics by demanding new elections in Britain, supporting far-right parties, and criticizing the European Commission. His growing power and popularity among young men raise concerns about his impact on democracy and governance in Europe.
Read the full story here

04 Jan 2025, 07:01:19 AM IST

World News Today Live: Amid war with Israel, severe cold is killing babies in Gaza

  • Gaza's temperatures have dipped below 7°C, compounding the dire situation due to Israeli military actions. With over 45,500 casualties, many are vulnerable to hypothermia, especially children in makeshift shelters. Access to essential winter aid and medical services remains severely restricted.
Read the full story here

