World News Today Live Updates on January 4, 2025 : Elon Musk's political manoeuvring sparks concerns over far-right rise in Europe, influence over young men

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Elon Musk's political manoeuvring sparks concerns over far-right rise in Europe, influence over young men
- Elon Musk is influencing European politics by demanding new elections in Britain, supporting far-right parties, and criticizing the European Commission. His growing power and popularity among young men raise concerns about his impact on democracy and governance in Europe.
World News Today Live: Amid war with Israel, severe cold is killing babies in Gaza
- Gaza's temperatures have dipped below 7°C, compounding the dire situation due to Israeli military actions. With over 45,500 casualties, many are vulnerable to hypothermia, especially children in makeshift shelters. Access to essential winter aid and medical services remains severely restricted.