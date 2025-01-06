Explore
World News Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025 : Elon Musk slams UK PM Keir Starmer over 'Pakistani grooming gangs' – Unpacking the controversy
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025 : Elon Musk slams UK PM Keir Starmer over ‘Pakistani grooming gangs’ – Unpacking the controversy

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2025, 01:05 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on January 6, 2025: Elon Musk has taken to social media to express his outrage over the handling of ‘grooming gangs’ in UK, particularly referencing the infamous Rotherham scandal. He has accused Sir Keir Starmer, the UK PM, of failing to adequately prosecute these gangs during his tenure as Director of Public ProsecutionsPremium
World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
06 Jan 2025, 01:05:52 AM IST

World News Today Live: Elon Musk slams UK PM Keir Starmer over ‘Pakistani grooming gangs’ – Unpacking the controversy

  • Elon Musk condemned UK PM Keir Starmer for his handling of grooming gangs, suggesting he should face charges for complicity. Musk's posts on X called for King Charles to intervene, while Jess Phillips denied calls for a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation.
