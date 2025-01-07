Explore
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on January 7, 2025 : Justin Trudeau resigns after nine years in Canadian politics: A timeline of key events
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on January 7, 2025 : Justin Trudeau resigns after nine years in Canadian politics: A timeline of key events

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2025, 12:05 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on January 7, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on January 7, 2025: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Canada on January 6, 2025. Trudeau announced his resignation, saying he will leave office as soon as the ruling Liberal party chooses a new leader. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (AFP)
Latest news on January 7, 2025: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Canada on January 6, 2025. Trudeau announced his resignation, saying he will leave office as soon as the ruling Liberal party chooses a new leader. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (AFP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today's rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
07 Jan 2025, 12:05:22 AM IST

World News Today Live: Justin Trudeau resigns after nine years in Canadian politics: A timeline of key events

  • This timeline highlights the key events that shaped Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s nearly decade-long tenure in Canadian politics, from his rise to power as leader of the Liberal Party to the political turmoil and challenges that led to his resignation.
Read the full story here

