World News Today Live Updates on March 1, 2025 : Trump accuses Zelensky of 'gambling with World War 3': How White House meet turned into a fiery match

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:34 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on March 1, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on March 1, 2025: Zelensky's Visit to Trump Ends Abruptly Amidst Tensions and Canceled Minerals Deal

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
01 Mar 2025, 06:34 AM IST World News Today Live: Trump accuses Zelensky of 'gambling with World War 3': How White House meet turned into a fiery match

  • The minerals deal was not signed and a joint press conference canceled. Trump criticized Zelensky for not being ready for peace and expressed doubts about Ukraine's negotiation power. Zelensky believes the US relationship can be salvaged despite the heated exchange.
Read the full story here

