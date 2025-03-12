Explore
World News Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025 : What is Baloch Liberation Army? Militant group that claimed attack on Pakistan train carrying 400 passengers
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025 : What is Baloch Liberation Army? Militant group that claimed attack on Pakistan train carrying 400 passengers

1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2025, 07:29 AM IST
Livemint

Latest news on March 12, 2025: A soldier works to evacuate freed train passengers at the Mach railway station, which has been turned into a makeshift hospital, after Pakistani security forces freed passengers following a security operation against armed militants who ambushed the train in the remote mountainous area (AFP)
Latest news on March 12, 2025: A soldier works to evacuate freed train passengers at the Mach railway station, which has been turned into a makeshift hospital, after Pakistani security forces freed passengers following a security operation against armed militants who ambushed the train in the remote mountainous area (AFP)

12 Mar 2025, 07:29:34 AM IST

World News Today Live: What is Baloch Liberation Army? Militant group that claimed attack on Pakistan train carrying 400 passengers

  • The Balochistan Liberation Army or BLA is a Baloch ethnonationalist militant group operating from the southern regions of Pakistan, perpetrating its attack in neighbouring Pakistan's Balochistan province. On Tuesday, it hijacked a Pakistani train carrying 400 passengers.
