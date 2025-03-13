World News Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025 : Mark Carney to be sworn as Prime Minister of Canada, to replace Justin Trudeau on Friday

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Mark Carney to be sworn as Prime Minister of Canada, to replace Justin Trudeau on Friday
- This Friday, Mark Carney will officially assume the role of Canada's new prime minister.
World News Today Live: Trump warns Russia of sanctions if Putin refuses Ukraine ceasefire deal, says I can do 'very bad' things
- US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that US negotiators are headed to Moscow to secure a ceasefire in the Ukraine war.