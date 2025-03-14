Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 13 2025 15:59:30
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 672.10 -1.84%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.85 0.37%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,250.25 0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 655.40 -1.95%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 411.85 -0.06%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on March 14, 2025 : Putin says he has reservation over ceasefire deal, thanks PM Modi, Trump for ‘addressing issue of conflict’ | 10 updates
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on March 14, 2025 : Putin says he has reservation over ceasefire deal, thanks PM Modi, Trump for ‘addressing issue of conflict’ | 10 updates

1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2025, 06:58 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on March 14, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

World News Today Live: Putin says he has reservation over ceasefire deal, thanks PM Modi, Trump for ‘addressing issue of conflict’ | 10 updatesPremium
World News Today Live: Putin says he has reservation over ceasefire deal, thanks PM Modi, Trump for ‘addressing issue of conflict’ | 10 updates

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
14 Mar 2025, 06:58:33 AM IST

World News Today Live: Putin says he has reservation over ceasefire deal, thanks PM Modi, Trump for ‘addressing issue of conflict’ | 10 updates

  • Russian President Putin expressed reservations about a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, acknowledging it as a good initiative but emphasizing the need for further discussions on details before reaching an agreement.
Read the full story here

14 Mar 2025, 06:37:53 AM IST

World News Today Live: American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport; video goes viral

  • American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue