World News Today highlights on March 18, 2025 : Putin accepts Trump’s proposal to halt strikes on Ukrainian energy sites for 30 days

16 min read . 18 Mar 2025

World News Today highlights on March 18, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.