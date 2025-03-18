Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

World News Today highlights on March 18, 2025 : Putin accepts Trump’s proposal to halt strikes on Ukrainian energy sites for 30 days

16 min read . 18 Mar 2025
Livemint

World News Today highlights on March 18, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

World News Today Live: Putin accepts Trump’s proposal to halt strikes on Ukrainian energy sites for 30 days

World News Today highlights: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
18 Mar 2025, 11:16 PM IST World News Today Live: Putin accepts Trump’s proposal to halt strikes on Ukrainian energy sites for 30 days

  • The agreement, which comes amid ongoing hostilities, was followed by an order from Putin to the Russian military to comply with the ceasefire.
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 09:57 PM IST World News Today Live: Israel’s ex-military official says latest Gaza strikes are part of campaign to make Hamas ‘feel pain like never before’

  • The intense strikes that killed over 400 people early on Tuesday were the start of “a very different type of military campaign" against Hamas, says Israel Defense Forces’ former spokesperson Col. Johnathan Conricus
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 08:54 PM IST World News Today Live: Donald Trump and Putin discuss Ukraine ceasefire: White House confirms hour-long call ‘going well’

  • President Trump and President Putin have initiated a call to discuss a potential 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The White House reports the call is progressing well, despite skepticism from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy regarding Putin's commitment to peace amid ongoing conflict.
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 08:23 PM IST World News Today Live: Plane crashes off Honduras coast after takeoff; 12 dead, 5 survive

  • A small aircraft crashed into the sea off the Caribbean coast of Honduras on Monday night, killing 12 people, while five others survived, and one person remains missing, authorities said.
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 06:53 PM IST World News Today Live: Sudiksha Konanki’s parents urge Dominican officials to declare her dead, seek closure for the case

  • The parents of missing Indian-origin University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki have requested Dominican Republic officials to declare her dead, despite her body not being found. They cited authorities' report that she likely drowned in the beach.
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 06:05 PM IST World News Today Live: Gaza under siege: Hamas govt heads, 400 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli bombing

  • Dalis, who was a member of Hamas's political bureau in Gaza, was elected to the movement's Gaza leadership in March 2021 and became the head of its administration in June of that year.
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 01:45 PM IST World News Today Live: Raisina Dialogue 2025: Donald Trump's ‘America First’ is not just ‘America alone’, says Tulsi Gabbard

  • US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard clarified that Trump's 'America First' policy promotes cooperation, not isolation.
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 12:38 PM IST World News Today Live: All-robot assault opens new chapter in front-line warfare

  • Ukraine’s drone-only attack was the first of its kind and is set to carve a path for more fully automated warfare.
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 11:12 AM IST World News Today Live: Sunita William return: ‘They are on their way’: says NASA as astronauts undocked from Space Station | Watch

  • NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have undocked from the International Space Station after nine months, starting their 17-hour journey back to Earth. 
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST World News Today Live: What happens to Israel-Gaza ceasefire as Tel Aviv launches fresh airstrikes claiming 200 lives? Hamas says…

  • Hamas claims Israel's recent airstrikes violated a ceasefire and endangered hostages. Israel justified the strikes, citing stalled negotiations. The situation raises concerns about a possible resumption of conflict, as Gaza suffers extensive damage and humanitarian issues persist.
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 08:21 AM IST World News Today Live: How did PM Modi and XI persuade Putin against using Nuclear weapons?

  • Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister credited PM Modi for persuading Putin to reconsider the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, following calls from India and China. 
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 08:06 AM IST World News Today Live: Flight carrying at least 15 passengers crashes near Honduras Bay Islands, says local media | Watch video

  • Flight carrying at least 15 passengers crashes near Honduras Bay Islands, says local media | Watch
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 07:52 AM IST World News Today Live: Trump-Putin phone call on Tuesday: Could a secret deal for Ukraine emerge from 'very good friends' conversation?

  • Trump-Putin phone call on Tuesday: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Ukraine conflict in a phone call on Tuesday
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 07:23 AM IST World News Today Live: ‘IRAN will suffer consequences’: Donald Trump warns Tehran ‘will be held accountable for future Houthi attacks’

  • President Trump stated Iran will be held accountable for future Houthi rebel attacks, linking them directly to Iran's leadership. His remarks followed U.S. strikes in Yemen resulting in casualties. 
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 06:46 AM IST World News Today Live: Israel carries out fresh airstrikes in Gaza amid blockage to food and medicine; 10 killed | 10 updates

  • Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, southern Lebanon, and southern Syria, killing at least 10 people, including a child. The military targeted militants and military positions, amid a fragile ceasefire. 
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 06:36 AM IST World News Today Live: Deported Brown doctor Rasha Alawieh confirms attending Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Lebanon, says DHS

  • Homeland Security officials announced the deportation of Rasha Alawieh, a Lebanese doctor, who admitted to supporting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and attending his funeral. This decision raises concerns at Brown University regarding the impact on kidney transplant patients in Rhode Island.
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 02:53 AM IST World News Today Live: Sudiksha Konanki case: Newly emerged video shows missing Pitt student vomiting at hotel before disappearance

  • New footage reportedly shows Sudiksha Konanki, a missing Indian-origin University of Pittsburgh student, possibly vomiting at a Punta Cana bar before vanishing. Joshua Riibe, a person of interest, appears in the video but does not interact with her.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.