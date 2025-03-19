Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Mar 18 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.65 1.88%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,238.80 -0.13%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 681.70 0.70%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.80 2.86%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 409.40 0.39%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025 : ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ - The latest Hunger Games saga hits shelves
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025 : ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ - The latest Hunger Games saga hits shelves

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 02:10 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on March 19, 2025: Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before the original Hunger Games novel, which came out in 2008, and 40 years after “Songbirds and Snakes.”Premium
Latest news on March 19, 2025: Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before the original Hunger Games novel, which came out in 2008, and 40 years after “Songbirds and Snakes.”

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
19 Mar 2025, 02:10:53 AM IST

World News Today Live: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ - The latest Hunger Games saga hits shelves

  • The latest installment in the Hunger Games series, Sunrise on the Reaping, by Suzanne Collins, was released to excited fans worldwide. The novel is set 24 years before the original story. A movie adaptation is already in development for a November 2026 release.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue