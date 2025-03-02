World News Today Live Updates on March 2, 2025 : Pope Francis’ health update: Stable condition, responding well to treatment

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Pope Francis’ health update: Stable condition, responding well to treatment
- Pope Francis is in stable condition as he continues to receive medical care, Vatican News reported, citing the Holy See Press Office's announcement on Saturday
World News Today Live: Israel agrees to Trump envoy's proposal, approves temporary ceasefire during Ramzan, passover periods
- Israel has agreed to a proposal by US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza during the Ramzan and passover periods. The temporary truce aims to ease tensions during the religious holidays.