World News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025 : The fossil fuel industry gets its revenge on green activists

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: The fossil fuel industry gets its revenge on green activists
- Environmentalists reel under President Trump’s pro-fossil fuel and anti-climate actions as they suffer big losses in court.
World News Today Live: Rare show of solidarity: In Pakistan's Mithi, Hindus prepare Ramadan meal for Muslims, they turn up at Holi procession
- In the southern Sindh province's desert town, discriminations against minorities are hardly to be found. Holi is celebrated by all, and so is Ramadan.
World News Today Live: Israel reenters Gaza corridor, to issue new evacuation orders soon, over 400 killed, including 183 kids | Top 10 Updates
- Israel has retaken part of the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza. The resumption of airstrikes has raised concerns over hostages’ fate, prompting protests in Israel demanding action for their return. Since March 18, at least 436 Palestinian have been killed in attacks and bombardment.
World News Today Live: Russia-Ukraine war: After Oval Office spat, Zelensky praises ‘positive’ and ‘frank’ conversation with Donald Trump
- During discussions with President Trump, Ukraine expressed readiness for an unconditional ceasefire and cooperation on ending strikes against civilian infrastructure.