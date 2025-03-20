Explore
World News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025 : The fossil fuel industry gets its revenge on green activists
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025 : The fossil fuel industry gets its revenge on green activists

3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

World News Today Live: The fossil fuel industry gets its revenge on green activists
World News Today Live: The fossil fuel industry gets its revenge on green activists

World News Today Live Updates: In today's rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today's global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
20 Mar 2025, 07:09:50 PM IST

World News Today Live: The fossil fuel industry gets its revenge on green activists

  • Environmentalists reel under President Trump’s pro-fossil fuel and anti-climate actions as they suffer big losses in court.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 07:23:09 AM IST

World News Today Live: Rare show of solidarity: In Pakistan's Mithi, Hindus prepare Ramadan meal for Muslims, they turn up at Holi procession

  • In the southern Sindh province's desert town, discriminations against minorities are hardly to be found. Holi is celebrated by all, and so is Ramadan.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 06:35:30 AM IST

World News Today Live: Israel reenters Gaza corridor, to issue new evacuation orders soon, over 400 killed, including 183 kids | Top 10 Updates

  • Israel has retaken part of the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza. The resumption of airstrikes has raised concerns over hostages’ fate, prompting protests in Israel demanding action for their return. Since March 18, at least 436 Palestinian have been killed in attacks and bombardment.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 06:26:18 AM IST

World News Today Live: Russia-Ukraine war: After Oval Office spat, Zelensky praises ‘positive’ and ‘frank’ conversation with Donald Trump

  • During discussions with President Trump, Ukraine expressed readiness for an unconditional ceasefire and cooperation on ending strikes against civilian infrastructure. 
Read the full story here

