World News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025 : Some Bali flights cancelled as Indonesia's Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts, spews ash clouds 8 km into sky

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Some Bali flights cancelled as Indonesia's Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts, spews ash clouds 8 km into sky
- Some Bali flights cancelled as Indonesia's Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts, spews ash clouds 8 km into sky
World News Today Live: Meghan Markle made Prince Harry ‘too woke’? Royal author reveals what his friends said
- Royal author Tom Quinn in his book “Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants" has claimed that Prince Harry's best friends accuse Meghan Markle of making her husband ‘too woke’. Here is everything you need to know.
World News Today Live: London Heathrow Airport closed today: Date and time, reason, passenger advisory, duration and more. Details here
- Heathrow Airport will be closed on March 21 due to a significant power outage caused by a fire at an electrical substation. Here's all you need to know.
World News Today Live: North Korea claims to test anti-aircraft missiles in response to US-South Korea military drills
- North Korea test-launched new anti-aircraft missiles and threatened serious consequences against the U.S. and South Korea due to their joint military drills. Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the tests, labelling the missiles a significant defence system.
World News Today Live: Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif gets a new govt ‘job’. Daughter Maryam hires him to 'monitor' old buildings in this city
- Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif is stepping into a surprising new role in the Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival. Tasked with restoring colonial-era buildings in Lahore, this appointment by his daughter, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, comes amid political turmoil and mockery from rivals.
World News Today Live: Who is Kirsty Coventry? Ace Zimbabwean swimmer, next IOC president till 2033 — first woman and African… check here
- Kirsty Coventry, a former Zimbabwe swimmer and Africa's most decorated Olympian, has been elected as the next president of the International Olympic Committee, making history as the first woman and African to hold the position. She will start her eight-year term in June.