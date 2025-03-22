World News Today Live Updates on March 22, 2025 : Heavyweight boxing great George Foreman, who lost against Muhammad Ali, passes away at 76

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.
22 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST
World News Today Live: Heavyweight boxing great George Foreman, who lost against Muhammad Ali, passes away at 76
- Former heavyweight champion George Foreman has died at 76, as confirmed by his family. Celebrated for his boxing career and later as a television personality, Foreman’s legacy includes an Olympic gold medal and a remarkable comeback in the ring, winning the title at nearly 46 years old.
22 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM IST
World News Today Live: Israel blows up Gaza hospital; Germany, Britain, France push for ceasefire as hundreds killed: 10 top updates
- Germany, France and Britain has urged Israel for an immediate return to ceasefire as the country intensified its attack on Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians. Here are the updates.
22 Mar 2025, 07:41 AM IST
World News Today Live: Mark Carney ready for trade talks with Donald Trump on THIS condition, claims US is suffering as trade war escalates
- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney asserts that trade discussions with the US will begin only when Canada’s sovereignty is respected following Trump's continuous attacks. Carney emphasises that Americans will be adversely affected by the ongoing trade conflict.
22 Mar 2025, 07:11 AM IST
World News Today Live: ‘Clear planning failure’: Heathrow Airport faces the heat as substation fire strands nearly 2 lakh passengers
- Eight long haul flights from the British Airways finally took of Friday evening after a day of chaos and gutted journeys. However, the incident put Heathrow Airport under widespread criticism.
22 Mar 2025, 06:38 AM IST
World News Today Live: Who was Osama Tabash, Hamas intelligence chief Israel killed in Gaza?
- Israel also held Hamas leader Osama Tabash responsible for “planning and coordinating targets and infiltration objectives during the murderous massacre on October 7th."
22 Mar 2025, 06:18 AM IST
World News Today Live: London's Heathrow slowly resumes flights but disruption to continue for days, probe underway - 10 latest updates
- Heathrow Airport was closed for 18 hours due to a fire at an electrical substation, stranding over 200,000 passengers. The fire started just before midnight and took firefighters seven hours to control. Authorities found no suspicious evidence, focusing their investigation on electrical equipment.
22 Mar 2025, 02:17 AM IST
World News Today Live: Heathrow fire: Was Russia behind the chaos? Experts sound the alarm
- A massive fire at an electrical substation near London’s Heathrow Airport has sparked a counter-terrorism investigation, with experts raising concerns over possible Russian sabotage. The blaze caused over 1,300 flight cancellations and disrupted travel for nearly 300,000 passengers.
22 Mar 2025, 12:33 AM IST
World News Today Live: Iceland's Minister for Children resigns over controversial past relationship with a teenager
- Iceland’s Minister for Children, Ásthildur Lóa Thórsdóttir, resigned after admitting to having a child with a 16-year-old boy over 30 years ago. The relationship began when she was a 22-year-old counselor at a church group the teenager attended.