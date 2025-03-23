Explore
World News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025 : El Salvador's CECOT: What to know about the mega-prison at the Center of Donald Trump's anti-crime strategy
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025 : El Salvador’s CECOT: What to know about the mega-prison at the Center of Donald Trump’s anti-crime strategy

1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2025, 12:29 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025:

Latest news on March 23, 2025:
Latest news on March 23, 2025: Inmates attend a class on social behavior from inside their shared cell during a press tour of the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, in Tecololuca, El Salvador, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez, File) (AP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
23 Mar 2025, 12:29:40 AM IST

World News Today Live: El Salvador’s CECOT: What to know about the mega-prison at the Center of Donald Trump’s anti-crime strategy

  • El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) has gained attention after Donald Trump announced that alleged gang members deported from the US would be held there. The maximum-security prison, a key part of President Nayib Bukele’s anti-gang crackdown, is notorious for its extreme conditions.
Read the full story here

