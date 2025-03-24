Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 21 2025 15:59:11
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 702.85 1.84%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 -1.10%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 405.80 0.52%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 283.90 1.41%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 264.35 -1.34%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025 : US bans Canadians from Vermont entrance to historic Haskell library at the border
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025 : US bans Canadians from Vermont entrance to historic Haskell library at the border

1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 01:41 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on March 24, 2025: People attend a press conference by the Mayor of Stanstead regarding the closing of access for Canada to Haskell free library that sits on the U.S.-Canada border, in Stanstead, Quebec, Canada, March, 21, 2025. REUTERS/Peter McCabe (REUTERS)Premium
Latest news on March 24, 2025: People attend a press conference by the Mayor of Stanstead regarding the closing of access for Canada to Haskell free library that sits on the U.S.-Canada border, in Stanstead, Quebec, Canada, March, 21, 2025. REUTERS/Peter McCabe (REUTERS)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
24 Mar 2025, 01:41:42 AM IST

World News Today Live: US bans Canadians from Vermont entrance to historic Haskell library at the border

  • Canadians will no longer be able to freely access the Haskell Free Library and Opera House through its Vermont entrance starting Monday. The US government now requires visitors to use a separate entrance on the Canadian side, citing security concerns over drug smuggling.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue