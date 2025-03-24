Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

World News Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025 : US bans Canadians from Vermont entrance to historic Haskell library at the border

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:41 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on March 24, 2025: People attend a press conference by the Mayor of Stanstead regarding the closing of access for Canada to Haskell free library that sits on the U.S.-Canada border, in Stanstead, Quebec, Canada, March, 21, 2025. REUTERS/Peter McCabe

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
24 Mar 2025, 01:41 AM IST World News Today Live: US bans Canadians from Vermont entrance to historic Haskell library at the border

  • Canadians will no longer be able to freely access the Haskell Free Library and Opera House through its Vermont entrance starting Monday. The US government now requires visitors to use a separate entrance on the Canadian side, citing security concerns over drug smuggling.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.