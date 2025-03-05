World News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025 : US President Donald Trump to address Congress amid tarrif war: What to expect? 'Renewal of the American dream'

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: US President Donald Trump to address Congress amid tarrif war: What to expect? 'Renewal of the American dream'
- Donald Trump to address Congress: The White House said Trump’s theme would be the “renewal of the American dream," and he was expected to lay out his achievements since returning.
World News Today Live: EAM Jaishankar meets PM Keir Starmer, Foreign Secy David Lammy, discussed advancing bilateral ties, Ukraine
- During his official visit to the UK, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in crucial discussions with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, focusing on enhancing bilateral ties, economic cooperation, and addressing the Ukraine conflict.